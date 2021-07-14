State College Penn Woods Music Festival returning in August

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ)– A popular music festival will be returning in person this August to State College.

According to an article by the Penn State College of Arts and Architecture’s website, the Penn Woods Music Festival will be holding performances on August 4, 6, 7, 11 as well as free Music in the Gardens at the Arboretum on August 14. All concerts have a start time at 7 p.m.

The festival originally started in 1986 to give the community a classic music festival in the summer season.

“When Music in the Gardens started, we hoped for 250 people to attend and 500 people showed up,” said assistant director for outreach and operations in the Penn State School of Music Russell Bloom. Bloom has been involved with the festival since 1989. ” In 2019, the summer prior to the pandemic, the Gardens concert attracted more than 2,500 attendees. This is by far our most impactful and popular concert of the festival. It is really a magical summer evening and a must-attend event.”

The music will mainly focus on classical and jazz ensembles that will be performed in the School of Music Recital Hall as well as the Olson-Stone Terrance. Music in the Gardens will be performed at the Event Lawn at the H.O. Smith Botanic Gardens.

General Admission tickets for the concerts on August 4,6 and 7 are $25 per adult and $10 per student. Ticket prices for the show on the 11 will be $35 per adult and $10 per student. The show on the 14 will be free with no rain date.

Tickets are now available to be purchased on Penn Woods Music Festival’s website. For in-person purchase are at the Eisenhower Auditorium box office from the dates August 2-6 and 9-11with hours from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. The Recital Hall box office will be selling tickets an hour before show time for each show.

Location of the School of Music Recital Hall and Olsan-Stone Terrace is at the northwest corner of the University Park campus.