CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Residents’ concerns about suspicious activity at a Centre County park have officials considering possible solutions.

Dalevue Park is officially open from dawn to dusk, at least, if you’re following the rules.

College Township Assistant Township Manager, Mike Bloom, said residents’ concerns are surrounding activity in Dalevue Park outside of normal operation hours. Bloom said they have brought recommendations for a solution to the township council, including the installation of a dusk to dawn light at the park.

The Parks and Recreation Committee did not agree, recommending that a street light not be added to the parking lot.

“If you put a light in a park that is closed after dusk, it’s kind of a confusing message to the public that if there’s a light on, does that mean that the park is open,” Bloom said.

In a statement to WTAJ News, State College Police Department Community Relations Officer, Dean Woodring, said there have been 18 reports of suspicious activity reported at the park since August 2020, but no signs of criminal activity were found.

Despite no evidence, the State Borough Police are being proactive in the situation.

“Taking seriously the concerns raised by residents, we did instruct staff to contact State College Borough Police, who we contract with for our services, to go out and make sure that they’re doing more frequent periodic patrols of the park,” Bloom said.

In addition to the partnership with police, the township is evaluating the signage within the park.

“We wanted to make sure that the messaging is clear,” Bloom said. “Specifically to the hours of operation to the park, and also to make sure that the signage is well located and visible to anyone that maybe is unaware.”

SCPD encourages the public to contact the police if something of concern is seen in the park.