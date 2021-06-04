State College outlines major funding projects for the next 5 years

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The State College Borough delayed its five year capital improvement plan due to the pandemic, but now council is evaluating some major projects for 2022 to 2026.

“It’s an annual process to look at those higher expenditures over 100,000 dollars,” said Douglas Shontz, assistant to the manager of State College Borough. “These are either existing upgrades and maintenance projects, or even new projects to improve the quality of life around here.”

Borough Council is considering a variety of projects including:

$700,000 for a new Action Sports Park

$100,000 a year for local high speed internet

$46,000,000 over five years for parking

The projects are split into categories: must do, should do, and could do.

“What it does is it puts those plans together so that whenever we’re developing the budget process, the council then is able to make a decision about which of those projects actually gets funded,” said Shontz.

Council is looking ahead to future projects, such as redeveloping the old State College High School building on Fairmount Avenue.

“You look at that Fairmount building and you think about, okay, what can we do with that building, how can we improve that and utilize that to best serve our community,” said Shontz.

The plan also includes a study of the need for affordable housing.

“If you look at housing prices, and especially through the pandemic, it really highlighted the discrepancies in housing and affordability here,” said Shontz.

Shontz said even if a project is approved in the plan, that does not mean it’ll be approved in the budget.

It’s not known yet whether these projects will affect taxes.

The borough will hold a public hearing on June 12, and the final plan will be adopted August 2.