State College named a silver level bicycle friendly community

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The State College Centre Region is celebrating their recognition of becoming a silver level bicycle friendly community as the League of American Bicyclists awards areas for their level of bike enforcement, education, and engineering.

In 2012 and 2016, State College received a bronze award. This year, they’ve made the jump to silver.

Commissioner Mark Higgins credits this to the hard work of local leadership, citing Centre Bike, Nittany Mountain Biking Association, State College Cycling, Happy Valley Women’s Cycling, and individuals including Matthew Cox, Centre Bike president, and Autumn Busby. He also credits Penn State for promoting cycling as a viable mode of transportation.

He says this award will also benefit local industries as the cycling tourism community brings in business. He says this group spends the second largest amount of money while vacationing, following golfers lead.

“They go to local coffee shops, local group hubs, shop at local retailers, stay at local hotels,” says Commissioner Higgins. “So, we would love to have more people visiting the Centre Region and Centre County to enjoy.”

He encourages all drivers to look out for bikes on the road to continue keeping the cycling community as safe as possible.