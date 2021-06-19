Juneteenth: State College NAACP celebrates 158 years of freedom

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The 2nd annual State College NAACP Juneteenth Celebration took place Saturday to commemorate 158 years of freedom.

June 19, 1865, marked a turning point in American history for Black Americans. It’s the day that Union troops arrived in Galveston Bay, Texas to announce that all enslaved black people within the state were free by executive order. 2 years after President Abraham Lincoln’s Emancipation Proclamation.

Attendees gather for Juneteenth celebration

State College NAACP President Lorraine Jones reads a poem

Attendees stand for the singing of the Black National Anthem

Charles Dumas performing the poem “Free at Last”

The civil rights organization held the commemoration at the Martin Luther King Jr. Plaza in downtown State College. The event included music, poetry, singing and dancing.

State College NAACP President Lorraine Jones expressed her excitement for the opportunity to educate the community during the event by working and celebrating together.