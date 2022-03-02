CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — How do you teach history when you’re actively living through it? At the State College Area High School, history and government classes are looking through their textbooks and at their TV screens to see how the past can inform the present Ukraine crisis.

“I’m in AP Comparative Government right now and we’re actually studying Russia,” said Oz Gitelson, Model United Nations co-director of simulation at State College Area High School (SCASD).

Ninth grade social studies courses recently studied a similar chapter.

“It’s pretty relevant that we have just looked at the USSR after the fall of communism and the Cold War concluded,” said Alex Kimbro, a SCASD social studies teacher.

Who could have known their lesson plans would reach this point while a Russia-Ukraine war is starting in real time?

“A fairly large amount of class has been spent just sort of going over what’s been happening and waiting for press conferences with President Biden to start,” said Gitelson.

Kimbro says looking back at history can help students understand the present.

“It’s more so about trying to show, kind of, characteristics of leaders, qualities of governments, how certain decisions can have both intentional and unintentional consequences that don’t just affect a certain group of people but can have kind of international significance,” said Kimbro.

Students are also turning to new sources. Social media provides an up-close way to watch history unfold as it’s happening.

“I think it really just brings it home… realizing that there are people behind those cameras experiencing those things,” said Danika Kello, Model United Nations president of events at SCASD.

“There’s gonna be textbooks that people read in high school about the events that I’m scrolling through on my phone,” said Gitelson.

State College’s Model United Nations is growing through the ever-changing news.

“My officers are currently planning a simulation, a mini-simulation, surrounding the Ukraine crisis for our next meeting,” said Brian Smith, Model United Nations adviser and social studies teacher at SCASD.

The students will model how different countries can work through the crisis based on leadership and government.

“I think students are trying to still develop their own kind of set of morals and their own explanation of how the world works, and so getting to see all of this evidence on decision making from all spectrums… I think it’s… kind of strange to call it an opportunity, but it is a way for students to kind of think about how they view the world and challenge their own thinking as history is unfolding in live time,” said Kimbro.

Whether in a Model United Nations simulation or the classroom, Kimbro and Smith said there’s always a space for students to ask questions and share their thoughts with peers and teachers.