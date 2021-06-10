State College Mayoral Candidate Ezra Nanes talks economic development and borough’s future

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — Democratic Nominee and presumptive State College Mayor-Elect Ezra Nanes joined WTAJ News This Morning to talk about the current state and future for the borough.

Nanes won the democratic nomination in the May primary and faces no opponent in November’s general election.

In the conversation this morning, Nanes spoke about the interesting balance the borough has between catering to the student population and long term residents. “It makes for an interesting and wonderful place to live,” he explained.

He also commented on the recent development boom downtown. He said, “In campaigning for mayor, one of the things I heard most on the campaign trail were people were like, ‘Wow, we have a lot of growth!’ The important thing is that we focus that growth on what the community really values.”

As the community begins to emerge from the pandemic, the borough will start hosting events again. First is their Pride celebration and later this month honoring Juneteenth.

See the full interview with Ezra Nanes in the video at the top of the page.