STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ) — Local and state Democratic leaders held a press conference in State College Wednesday to voice their concerns and opposition to Republican U.S. Senate nominee Dr. Mehmet Oz.

State College Mayor Ezra Nanes spoke at the conference and was joined by Centre County Commissioner Michael Pipe and state House candidates Robert Zeigler and Paul Takac. The democrats insisted Oz isn’t the man for the job and said he could not be trusted to represent the state in the Senate.

The group argues Lt. Governor and Democratic nominee John Fetterman has served Pennsylvania for years and has solid roots adding that he “has the backbone to fight for what’s right for Pennsylvania and to stand up for the vulnerable and working families.”

“Mehmet Oz seems to be willing to do anything just to get votes. He’ll say or do anything. He’s courting the endorsement of a disgraced and dangerous former president, he’s spouting and forwarding conspiracy theories and things that honestly destroy trust in government,” Nanes said. “John has worked to create trust and build trust in government and that’s what we need because we need our government to work for us.”

The conference came as Oz made multiple campaign stops in Central Pennsylvania Wednesday, speaking with voters in Altoona, Ebensburg and Johnstown.

The General Election is scheduled for Tuesday, Nov. 8.