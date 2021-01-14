State College mayor proclaims day of racial healing

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The mayor of State College has proclaimed that on January 19, the town will take part in a “National Day of Racial Healing.”
It’s a community-based process to plan for and bring sustainable change and to address the historic and current effects of racism. In a proclamation by Mayor Filippelli, he says the day remains significant.
We have all witnessed racial divisiveness rising in America’s urban, rural and suburban communities today that threatens the very core of this great nation’s united front…and urges all citizens to promote racial healing and transformation in the ways that are best suited for them individually, as a means to working together to ensure the best quality of life for every child.State College Mayor Ronald L. Filippelli