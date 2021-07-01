State College Mayor declares first week of July ‘Independents Week’

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Mayor of State College, Ron Filippelli, has declared the first week of July to be ‘Independents Week.’

The week will be to celebrate the entrepreneurial spirit represented by the core of local independent businesses and will run from July 1 to July 7.

The proclamation goes on the state:

The individual decisions every community member makes today affect the future of the State College Borough.

State College Borough’s local independent businesses help preserve the uniqueness of the community and give us a sense of pride.

Our core of independently-owned businesses gives back to this community in goods, services, time and talent.

The health of State College’s economy depends on our support of businesses owned by our friends and neighbors.

Our independent business owners and employees enrich community members’ shopping experience with their knowledge and passion.”