State College man takes teen’s cell phone, kicks other off dirt bike

CLEARFIELD COUNTY Pa. (WTAJ) — A State College man faces charges after state police say he confronted two 13-year-olds on a dirt bike about trespassing.

David Bunge, 32, of State College, is accused of kicking the 2006 Kawasaki dirt bike the teenagers were both riding after they stopped to try to tell him they thought they had permission to be on the Clearfield County property that is near Red Jacket and Poor Farm Lane in Boggs Township, according to charges filed by state police.

It was October 25 at about 3 p.m. when Bunge, who was also on a motorcycle, confronted the two teenagers about being trespassers and when one of the kids got off the bike, Binge allegedly tried turning off the dirt bike by looking for a key before grabbing a cellphone from one of the teens and kicked the bike, knocking the kid off it.

He then grabbed a Puma backpack the other teenager and when the pair ran away to call for one of their parents. Bunge allegedly pushed the dirt bike up a nearby hill so it would take them more time to get to it, state police noted.

Bunge now faces two counts of felony robbery and two counts of theft along with summary charges of harassment, criminal mischief and disorderly conduct.

He was arraigned Thursday morning and released on an unsecured $25,000 bond with a preliminary hearing in Clearfield County Central Court.