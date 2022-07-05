CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A man who hit and killed a 23-year-old Amish man riding a scooter was sentenced in court Tuesday.

Christopher Hort, 54, pled guilty in March to a felony of leaving the scene of an accident involving death or personal injury. On Tuesday, July 5, he was sentenced to 363 days to three years in prison.

John David King was riding a non-motorized scooter along Route 45 in Penn Township around 8:36 p.m. in April of 2020 near Penn’s Valley Road and Paradise road when Hort struck him in his Honda Pilot. Police noted King was wearing a reflective safety vest at the time.

Get daily updates on local news, weather and sports by signing up for the WTAJ Newsletter.

King’s cause of death was ruled as blunt force trauma to the head, according to the Centre County deputy coroner.