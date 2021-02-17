State College man sentenced for rape now charged with burglary

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ) — A State College man sentenced to prison for rape in 2020 has now been charged with burglary.

Nnaemeka Ani, 25, was sentenced to 8.5 to 20 years for raping a woman after breaking into her Ferguson Township apartment in 2017.

These new burglary charges stem from incidents in 2019, where police said Ani entered apartments in State College and one Penn State University office to take photos of checkbooks, bank cards and driver’s licenses in an attempt to commit fraud.



Police found the photos on Ani’s iCloud account, according to the charges filed. Multiple victims reported suspicious charges from their bank accounts.



Ani has a preliminary hearing scheduled for Feb. 24.