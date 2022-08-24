STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ)– A State College man faces child pornography charges after police were alerted to images being uploaded to the messaging app Kik, according to court documents.

Ferguson Township police said they filed the charges against Charles Payton, 56, after an investigation revealed that from Jan. 2021 to Feb. 2021 he uploaded seven files that contained images and videos of child pornography.

The investigation began after the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children alerted police to the pornography that was uploaded to Kik and gave them the IP address. Police then reached out to Comcast and received Payton’s address and name, according to the criminal complaint.

In April 2021, police executed a search warrant on Payton’s home at Widmann Circle and took an iPhone XR and two laptops. Police were also able to link the router IP address that uploaded the child phonography to the one at his house, the criminal complaint reads.

During the investigation, police learned that Payton uploaded the images and videos of child pornography to Kik under a different email as Teddy Nord.

Police said that when they were talking to Payton, he denied having a Kik account and an email account as Teddy Nord, but he had multiple references to the name and the email account on his phone.

Payton faces numerous felony child pornography charges with other similar charges.

Payton is out on an unsecured bail of $10,000 while he awaits a preliminary hearing scheduled for Aug. 31.