STATE COLLEGE, Pa (WTAJ) – A State College man is facing charges after he allegedly intimidated a Black man inside a Uni-Mart on S. Atherton Street.

On Tuesday, May 31 Bertrand L. Kleindorfer, 60, approached a Black man and told him “It’s pretty dangerous being black around here”. Kelindorfer then proceeded to follow the man around the gas station according to a criminal complaint.

Kleindorfer was wearing a military vest and had 2 holstered guns the victim told police. He was also carrying an automatic gun, which was later identified by police as a replica MP 40.

During an interview with police, the victim said Kleindorfer was waving the replica gun around and carelessly pointing it at him while Kleindorfer was talking about killing people. Kleindorfer followed him throughout the store and offered to take him outside and show him how guns worked, according to the complaint.

After he declined Kleindorfer’s offer he continued to follow him around and touched his shoulders multiple times before following him outside, according to the criminal complaint.

According to the victim’s report, he described fearing for his life as Kleindorfer continued to pursue him and he felt threatened due to the color of his skin.

A witness told police that Kleindorfer was waving his gun around for most of the day and “spraying”, pretending to shoot people.

Kleindorfer is charged with ethnic intimidation, terroristic threats, simple assault, disorderly conduct, and harassment. His preliminary hearing is set to place on June 29 at 8:30 a.m.