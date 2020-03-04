State College man faces child rape, sexual assault charges, police say

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (CDT) — A State College man was jailed Tuesday after Ferguson Township police accused him of raping and sexually assaulting a child.

According to our news partners at Centre Daily Times, the preteen was interviewed in January at a child advocacy center in Montgomery County, police wrote in an affidavit of probable cause filed Tuesday.

She told a forensic interviewer that Dennis Ney, 63, inappropriately touched her and encouraged her not to tell anybody because “they won’t let you near me,” police wrote.

Some of the alleged abuses in late December involved Ney and the child wrestling while naked. The perceived winner could tell the other to do whatever they wanted, police wrote.

Ney is also accused of instructing the child to perform sexual acts on herself. Defense lawyer Steve Trialonas declined to comment.

This story was brought as part of a partnership with Centre Daily Times in Centre County.