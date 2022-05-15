CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– A State College man is dead after crashing his vehicle early Saturday morning on Interstate 99, according to a press release by state police.

According to the release, Jordan Henry, 22 was driving north on I-99 in Patton Township at 1:54 in the morning when he lost control of his 2003 Honda Accord going around a left hand curve and went off-road, hitting an embankment.

The car then flipped multiple times before it came to a stop on its roof. State police said that Henry was not wearing his seatbelt and was partially ejected from the car. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Patton Township Police Department, Alpha Fire Company, Centre LifeLink EMS, Gray’s Towing and the Centre County Coroner’s office were also at the scene.

The right lane of I-99 North was closed between mile markers 71-73 for about five hours, according to the release.