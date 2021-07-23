State College man charged for throwing objects, breaking two windshields

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ)– Multiple charges have been filed on a State College man for multiple counts of misdemeanor on July 19.

According to charges filed, 31-year-old Justin Morce has been charged with misdemeanor counts of propulsion of missiles into an occupied vehicle or not a roadway, recklessly endangering another person, disorderly conduct and criminal mischief.

In the affidavit by police, at around 10:01 a.m. police talked to a victim who had reported that a male had thrown an item at his windshield while driving at the 300 block of West Parke Avenue. The victim said that while he was driving, a pickup truck driving the other way had thrown a cigarette lighter at his windshield causing it to break at the lower part of the driver’s side.

About 20 minutes later police responded to another call of a driver’s windshield being broken by a thrown object. This victim said that they were driving on West Beaver Avenue at South Sparks Street when they saw a male throw an object at their vehicle from a yard. The man who threw the object then got into a pickup truck that matched the same description the first victim gave of the truck to the police.

According to the complaint, then police went to the scene of the second incident and upon arriving, police saw the pickup truck matching the descriptions given by the victims. The police were then able to identify the driver of the pickup truck ad Justin Morce.

Morce currently awaits a preliminary hearing with a monetary bail value of $25,000.