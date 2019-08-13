State College man charged after putting victim in choke hold, throwing cookware towards children

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ) — A State College man has been charged after a domestic violence incident on Monday night.

Rolando J. Baro Jr., 45, of State College, allegedly got into an argument with the victim about watching her friend’s child. According to the criminal complaint, he grabbed pots and pans from the stove top and threw them on the ground in the direction of children eating at the dinner table.

One of the pans was filled with hot grease, but the grease did not hit a child, according to police.

Baro Jr. allegedly grabbed one of the children and tried to leave. When the victim tried to stop him, Baro Jr. put the victim in a choke hold while holding the child in his other hand.

The victim was able to get free and the child was not harmed.

After Baro Jr. left the apartment, police say he began throwing beer cans at the porch from the parking lot while yelling.

Baro Jr. then allegedly approached a Domino’s pizza delivery driver nearby and asked if he was the police.

Baro Jr. is charged with strangulation, endangering the welfare of children, harassment, and two counts of simple assault.