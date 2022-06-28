CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A State College man was arrested Monday after police said he hit a man in the head with a baseball bat.

According to the report, the victim was mowing the lawn in the common area near the home of 63-year-old James Gynnip on Knob Hill Road just after 12:30 p.m. June 27. Gynnip left his trailer with an aluminum baseball bat and struck the victim on the side of the left temple.

When police arrived, they noticed significant swelling to the left side of the man’s face and blood from his left ear.

Police asked Gynnip where the baseball bat was and noted that he yelled back “It’s up my a**, go get it!”

Gynnip then accused the victim of mowing over his flowers. Police noted in the complaint that they found no evidence of that in any of the grassy areas.

Gynnip is now facing a felony aggravated assault with a deadly weapon charge as well as assault charges. He was placed in Centre County Prison on $10,000 bail.

Get daily updates on local news, weather and sports by signing up for the WTAJ Newsletter.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for July 6.