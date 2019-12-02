State College man arrested after traffic stop, tried bringing heroin into lockup

BELLEFONTE, CENTRE CO, Pa. (WTAJ) — State Police in Rockview have charged a State College man with over 100 counts after a traffic stop.

Kevin Sherlock, 36, of State College was stopped by Troopers on Benner Pike in Bellefonte after Troopers tried to signal for him to stop multiple times.

Troopers report that the plates ran showed the car had expired registration. They detected the odor of marijuana and proceeded to search the car.

While searching the car, another Trooper kept speaking to Sherlock. He eventually rolled up his sleeves and had noticeable fresh injection points.

The search resulted in various packages of drugs and needles to be found.

Sherlock was then transported to Mount Nittany Medical for a blood draw and then taken to PSP Rockview barracks. During the process, Troopers report that Sherlock was moving his hands/arms suspiciously and when they arrived, they found several bundles of heroin in his hands and across the back seat.

Sherlock was placed in Centre County Correctional Facility and had admitted to buying the heroin in Kensington, Pa.