State College man accused of stealing items from apartments

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ) — A State College man was arrested after police said he entered multiple apartment buildings and stole over $5,000 worth of items

Nishith Kapoor, 22, faces felony burglary and theft charges.

According to surveillance footage provided by the apartment building’s property management, Kapoor was shown entering multiple apartments in the middle of the night and leaving with various items: a laptop, a fan and a package. The total value of the stolen items exceeds $5,000, according to the charges filed.

Residents of the apartment said they were asleep at the time and that Kapoor was not authorized to be in the apartment.

Kapoor has a preliminary hearing scheduled for Dec. 22.