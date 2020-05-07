State College looks for support as COVID-19 stricken Census could hurt the local economy

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ) — State Colege has recently joined a group of university and college towns from across the country to make lawmakers aware of the impact that COVID-19 will have on these towns in the 2020 census, and the effect it will have on those local economies.

This core group consists of the International City/County Management Association; International Town/Gown Association; National League of Cities; Athens, Ohio; Ames, Iowa; Ithaca, New York; and Mt. Pleasant, Michigan. In late-April a letter describing the current situation was sent to U.S. House and Senate Leadership.

The National League of Cities set up an online letter to Congress that you can add your name to in support: https://nlc.quorum.us/campaign/25995/.



An excerpt from that letter is included below.



Chair Johnson, Ranking Member Peters, Chairwoman Maloney and Ranking Member Jordan:



As America experiences the harsh economic consequences of COVID-19, university and college towns also face another significant consequence: a Census undercount that could impact community quality of life for the next decade. We ask for your support to maintain an accurate 2020 Census count and help these communities.



The COVID-19 pandemic has impacted the country in many ways, and university communities feel those impacts acutely: students are not allowed to return to their rooms, apartments and homes, and many are falling behind on their rent to local landlords; small businesses throughout college towns are hurting; and academic, theatre, arts, sporting and other events that bring visitors to these communities have been cancelled. However, no economic costs may be greater to these towns than taking the Census count in the midst of this pandemic.

You can read the full letter by clicking here.