State College live music venue reopening late summer

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ)– A live music venue will be reopening later this summer after shutting down last year due to COVID-19.

Stage West located at 420 East College Avenue mainly shows electronic dance shows but there will also be other genres such as country, rock and “everything in between,” according to owner Steve Masterson.

“Hosting these shows, having hundreds of people attend [and] have the best nights of their life at these events makes me happy,” Masterson said.

In an article from the Daily Collegian, Masterson originally opened a Stage West in Scrantonthree years prior to opening the State College location in February of 2020.

Stage West will start hosting live shows beginning August 28 with the first show being Bonnie X Clyde and will have shows from Thursday to Sunday every weekend that they are open.

More information can be found on their Facebook page.