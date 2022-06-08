CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Pride weekend is officially here in State College for five days of events celebrating the LGBTQA+ community.

“We want everybody to come, be themselves, show who they truly are,” said Pride Organizer Tamar London.

State College Pride has raised over $90,000 so far to go toward its future expansions.

“We have the goal of having a community center so this is all going to that and it feels like we really have the community behind us,” said London. “We just want to bring more programming, more safe spaces to the community.”

Wednesday, June 8:

7 p.m. – 8 p.m. Free Virtual Self-Defense Clinic Ages 12 & Up. Waivers and masks required. Contact monarchkaratepa@gmail.com for Zoom link.



Thursday, June 9:

6 p.m. – 9:30 p.m. Spikes Baseball Pride Night Mention Centre LGBTQA Support Network when purchasing tickets!

7 p.m. – 9 p.m. Gender Identity Support Group https://www.meetup.com/Centre-LGBTQA-Support-Network/events/ Or, email bgresko48@gmail.com for Zoom link.

8 p.m. – 10 p.m. Pride Drag Show 3 Dots Downtown



Friday, June 10:

1 p.m. – 4 p.m. Free Clothing Closet 3 Dots Downtown

4 p.m. – 9 p.m. Tussey Pride Family Fun Day Free admission. Concessions, drinks, music, go-karts, mini golf, and more.

7 p.m. – 9 p.m. Alumni Happy Hour Chumley’s



Saturday, June 11:

9 a.m. – 10 a.m. Drag Story Hour 3 Dots Downtown

11 a.m. – 1 p.m. Drag Show, All Ages 3 Dots Downtown

3 p.m. – 5 p.m. Pride Parade & Car Caravan State College Area High School

5 p.m. – 8 p.m. Pride Festival Sidney Friedman Parklet



Sunday, June 12:

3 p.m. – 4:30 p.m. LGBTQ Training 3 Dots Downtown



“There is still so much work to be done,” said London. “This is also really about equality and justice and supporting this community.”

Pride events in State College continue through the month of June. A full calendar can be found here.