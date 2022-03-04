CENTRE COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) — Intersection improvements are underway in Ferguson Township, State College.

According to the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) crews began work on improving the Route 26/Route 45 intersection, which is about a mile and a half north of Pine Grove Mills.

During the start of construction, drivers should be alert for flaggers. Concrete barriers will also be installed and Route 26 traffic will be shifted as needed to allow the construction of a temporary road. There might also be restrictions on Route 45.

The project is to include construction on turning lanes, widening, and roadway realignment. They will also be improving drains, guide rail installation, and permanent traffic signals.

PennDOT said by realigning the intersection, adding a traffic signal, overhead lighting, and turning lanes they expect a better flow of traffic, safer turning, and reduced congestion during higher traffic situations.