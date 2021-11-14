State College host military appreciation event downtown

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ)– The Downtown State College Improvement District (DSCID) in partnership with the Penn State Military Appreciation Committee will be hosting a military appreciation event on Sunday.

There will be live music performed by Donny Burns Duo, hot drinks, Auntie Anne’s, Doggie’s Pizza Pub, Alpha Fire Truck, a variety of military vehicles including a Stryker and will finish with a patriotic light show at dusk. The DSCID will host an open street resource fair from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m., along Calder Way between Allen and Pugh Streets.

“We look forward to coming together as a community to support and honor our local veterans and their families with a celebratory event in downtown State College.” Says Executive Director Lee Anne Jeffries

The DSCID is a neighborhood improvement district that represents over 350 350 participating businesses in Downtown State College.

For more information about the Military Appreciation Open Streets or how to support the Penn State Military Student Fund, contact Jefferies at 814-238-7004 or visit DSCID’s Facebook or website.