State College hosting military appreciation event

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ) — A military appreciation event will be held in State College on Nov. 14 along Calder Way between Allen and Pugh Streets.

The appreciation event is being held by The Downtown State College Improvement District in partnership with the Penn State Military Appreciation Committee and will take place from 3 to 5 p.m.

Visitors will be able to watch a live performance from the Donny Burns Duo, try some classic foods, look at military vehicles and end the night with a patriotic light show.

“We look forward to coming together as a community to support and honor our local veterans and their families with a celebratory event in downtown State College,” Executive Director Lee Anne Jeffries said.

There will be resources available for veterans at the event, such as Centre County Veterans Affairs and the Wounded Warrior Project. Several local businesses will be offering military discounts, according to the event’s Facebook page:

Appalachian Outdoors

Badger and Hound Barber Co.

Bill Pickles Tap Room

Bistrozine

Cold Stone Creamery

Cuts by Christy Orso

Doggie’s Pub

Ethereal Boutique

F45 Training

Fetterolf’s Barber Shop

Lion and Cub

Lion’s Pride

Mad Mex

Michael Silver Scissors

Noodles & Co.

Primanti Bros.

Rapid Transit

Rinaldo’s Barber Shop

Student Bookstore

Supercuts

The Cheese Shoppe

The Corner Room

The Family Clothesline

The Gentleman’s Salon

The Koop

Woodring’s Floral Garden

Your Cigar Den