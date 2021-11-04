State College hosting military appreciation event

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ) — A military appreciation event will be held in State College on Nov. 14 along Calder Way between Allen and Pugh Streets.
The appreciation event is being held by The Downtown State College Improvement District in partnership with the Penn State Military Appreciation Committee and will take place from 3 to 5 p.m.
Visitors will be able to watch a live performance from the Donny Burns Duo, try some classic foods, look at military vehicles and end the night with a patriotic light show.
“We look forward to coming together as a community to support and honor our local veterans and their families with a celebratory event in downtown State College,” Executive Director Lee Anne Jeffries said.
There will be resources available for veterans at the event, such as Centre County Veterans Affairs and the Wounded Warrior Project. Several local businesses will be offering military discounts, according to the event’s Facebook page:
- Appalachian Outdoors
- Badger and Hound Barber Co.
- Bill Pickles Tap Room
- Bistrozine
- Cold Stone Creamery
- Cuts by Christy Orso
- Doggie’s Pub
- Ethereal Boutique
- F45 Training
- Fetterolf’s Barber Shop
- Lion and Cub
- Lion’s Pride
- Mad Mex
- Michael Silver Scissors
- Noodles & Co.
- Primanti Bros.
- Rapid Transit
- Rinaldo’s Barber Shop
- Student Bookstore
- Supercuts
- The Cheese Shoppe
- The Corner Room
- The Family Clothesline
- The Gentleman’s Salon
- The Koop
- Woodring’s Floral Garden
- Your Cigar Den
