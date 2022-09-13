STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ)– A hoagie shop in the downtown State College area has announced that after 14 years of doing business, it has closed it doors.

In a Facebook post on Monday, the Owner of Bradley’s Cheesesteaks & Hoagies Ben Lippincott announced that the downtown location at 119 South Pugh Street has closed. The restaurant will continue to serve customers at its second location along North Atherton Street and will continue to serve food at Medlar Field for the State College Spikes games.

“Bradley’s Cheesesteaks & Hoagies, on South Pugh Street, has permanently closed after 14 years of operation in downtown State College,” Lippincott wrote in the post. “Bradley’s has been the longest tenant at our corner of Pugh & Calder (beating out the Pancake Cottage at ~12 years), a record that will likely stand until the building falls down.”

In the post, Lippincott said that the COVID-19 pandemic was a factor in the decision to shut the shop down. Although they bounced back very well from it and they could have extended the lease for the downtown spot, their professional and personal life were “thrown out of sync,” the post reads.

Lippincott wants to remind those that this isn’t the last that downtown State College has seen of Bradley’s Cheesesteaks & Hoagies.

“It’s harder to predict the future lately, but more than likely this is not a true ‘Good-bye’ to downtown State College, just a ‘So Long, For Now’ as I intend to follow through on my previous plans as soon as possible,” Lippincott wrote.

There were plans for the downtown restaurant to transition to a larger storefront and also for a third Bradley’s Cheesesteaks & Hoagies location to open in the region by the Spring.

Get daily updates on local news, weather and sports by signing up for the WTAJ Newsletter

To end the Facebook post, Lippincott wanted to thank all the people that were a part of the downtown location.