CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Textbook lessons become reality for students working at the State College Area High School’s Roar Store.

The storefront, located inside the high school, is completely student-run.

It’s a hands-on process, from ordering items, stocking products, and selling food, drinks, and apparel. Plus, the students are accounting for sales, designing clothing, and creating promotions like ‘March Snackness’, inspired by ‘March Madness’.

“Our goal with the Roar Store is to basically have students have some foundation knowledge to be able to take it into the real world,” said Bridget Ciolkosz, a marketing teacher at the State College Area High School.

A student’s duties at the Roar Store correlate to the course they’re taking; for example, entrepreneurship, accounting, or retail management. The space is also used as a ‘lab’ for business courses.

State High Senior Jake Levan has worked at the Roar Store for the past three years and is now the store’s manager.

“I think there’s so many different lessons that I’ve learned, probably customer service is the biggest thing though because it definitely applies completely to everything I do in my actual job and will definitely stick with me in my future career,” said Levan.

Levan said he will be attending Penn State University in the fall as a hospitality major, and credits the Roar Store for his preparation.

The Roar Store is open Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 3:15 p.m.