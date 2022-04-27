CENTRE COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) — U.S. News has ranked over 24,000 high schools across the country, with State College High School ranking the highest among schools in our region.

Ranking 45th in Pennsylvania, State College Area High School, which houses grades 9-12, is the highest in our region. In national rankings, State College sits at 1,285.

Based on the U.S. News scorecard, State College recorded a 92.8 out of 100, as nearly half of students have taken one AP exam, 38% have passed at least one AP exam, they’ve recorded an 81% mathematics proficiency, 86% reading proficiency, 82% science proficiency and have a graduation rate of 96%.

For a full list of all the school’s rankings across the country, click here to see the list.