State College High School honor 2020 seniors with drive thru graduation parade

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ) — When you hear graduation music, typically students are walking across the stage, receiving their diploma.

But because of the coronavirus pandemic…

“From 7-8:30, basically we are going to invite our seniors to come back, in their vehicles, and send them off with a congratulatory cheer,” said State College Area High School Principal Curtis Johnson.

A drive thru graduation parade was held this evening through the campus of State College Area High School.

Among those cheering were staff from all levels of state college area school district, from elementary to high school teachers, showing their appreciation for the 2020 seniors.

“This group of kids deserves to know that there’s a whole bunch of teachers, there’s a whole bunch of professionals and administrators that absolutely adore them and wish them the best as they go on to the next steps of their journey,” Eugene Ruocchio, an Earth Science Teacher for State College Area School District added.

An idea headed by the district’s superintendent and State High student leaders, while ensuring the students have an opportunity to share the moment with their families.

“Families will be in the cars, and it won’t just be students and faculty, it will also include the biggest supporters these students have, and that’s their parents and guardians,” explained Bob O’Donnell, Superintendent of State College Area School District.

560 seniors were honored.

Some stood through the sunroof, while other rode in the back of pickup trucks. Some with cap and gowns, others representing their future colleges.

But one thing is for certain. It’ll be a moment they will never forget.