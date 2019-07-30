Crews respond to ruptured gas line in State College

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ) — At about 10:15 this morning crews responded to a ruptured gas line behind the Toftrees Golf Resort building.

Columbia Gas crews were able to shut off the gas system after 45 minutes.

They are now investigating the cause and making repairs.

The Alpha Fire Department says the resort buildings, and golf course have not been evacuated. They are monitoring the air inside the building and making sure no gas ignites.



