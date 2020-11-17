State College Food Bank distributes almost 700 Thanksgiving meals

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ) — Tonight, about 700 residents in Centre County received a free Thanksgiving meal, to-go.

The State College Food Bank has partnered with the Central Pennsylvania Food Bank, along with the State College Area School District to provide families with a holiday meal.

Individuals and families pre-registered for the drive through event and will receive their turkey meal contact-free.

The food bank says they wanted to reach as many people as possible this year.

“Our hope is to reach families who don’t necessarily qualify to come here for food, so if they’re above our income guidelines or just need a little extra help, the goal of this distribution is to help those families,” says Allayn Beck, executive director of the State College Food Bank.