State College Food Bank sees decade-long support while stocking for the holidays

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — For families facing food insecurity, the holiday season can bring an extra burden. The State College Food Bank is one local resource that’s eager to give all they can.





The food bank sees volunteers return year after year to assist with the distribution preparations. Dave Nelson has been volunteering for over a decade.

“People need this,” said Nelson. “And so, we help them.”

Over that decade, the need has only grown, and State College Food Bank Executive Director Allayn Beck said it is always higher during the holidays.

“I would say we’re seeing probably between 30, 40 households every distribution,” said Beck.

Thanks to community donations, Beck said they’re able to put even more food back into the community.

“We have such a generous community that while our need is increasing, our generous community is also increasing their gifts,” said Beck. “People are going out of here with much more food than they normally would throughout the year.”

The extra food is especially important as the food bank will be closed from December 23, 2021 through January 3, 2022.

“If people are in need of food over the holiday break and we’re closed, they should call Centre Helps,” said Beck. “They have an emergency pantry.”

When the State College Food Bank returns in 2022, they have big plans.

“We have run out of space here, so we’re in the very beginning, early stages of looking for a new home and trying to figure out how we can serve more people in Centre County so no one’s going hungry,” said Beck.

For a step-by-step list on how to receive the food bank’s services, please click here.