State College family warns of the danger of treadmills

Warning: Segments of the video above are considered graphic.

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ) —A State College family recently donated more than 130 boxes filled with personal notes, toys and other items to children at Johns Hopkins Burn Center in Baltimore. But their reason for being there is a growing concern among the facility’s doctors.

What started as an ordinary Monday night last October turns into fear, when three-year-old Hazel Beckman was diagnosed with 2nd to 3rd-degree burns from a treadmill. Hazel rolled off of another toy; it happened in a matter of seconds.

“It was just after dinner and my husband was helping my daughter practice just her instrument and I was catching up on some emails and I heard the kids laughing downstairs,” Hazel’s mom Sarah Beckman said. “And so my husband and I both run downstairs fast as we can and Hazel is laying on the floor and obviously crying and hurt, and Jack is looking kind of stunned.”

In severe cases, skin grafts and other surgeries may be needed. But recovery for this brave little girl is going well. The Beckmans say they’re lucky it wasn’t worse and hope other parents can learn from their experience.

Pediatric Surgeon Dr. Alejandro Garcia with the John Hopkins Children’s Center said that prior to the pandemic, they would see two to three of these situations within the burn clinics a year. Since the COVID-19 pandemic started, they are seeing somewhere between 12 and 15 a year.

“We see the smaller kids toddlers who put their hands on the treadmills, we see older kids who try to turn it on as fast as they can, to try to see how long they stay on it, and we’ve seen severe injuries from that and even a small injury can have life-long consequences depending on where they are,” Dr. Garcia said.

While preventative measures are stressed, Dr. Garcia said if an accident like this happens to your child, it’s best to keep the area covered, give the kids something to help with the pain such as Tylenol and be sure to get the wound checked out by a doctor.