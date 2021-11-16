State College extends masking ordinance into December

Dr. Alan Jones, associate vice chancellor for clinical affairs and COVID-19 clinical response leader at the University of Mississippi Medical School, holds on to the face mask he wears while on campus. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ) — State College Borough Council has passed an extension of the indoor mask ordinance into December at their meeting Monday evening.

The council passed ordinance 2169 Nov. 15 which will extend ordinance 2166 that requires everyone inside of businesses and other facilities open to the public to wear face coverings in line with the CDC guidance on masking in high transmission areas, regardless of vaccination status.

The council reiterated that it’s only an extension until the State College Board of Health can meet to make a recommendation to Borough Council in the coming week. Currently, the extension will expire on Tuesday, Dec. 7.

According to the CDC COVID-19 transmission dashboard, Centre County, along with the rest of Pennsylvania’s counties, is in the “High” level of transmission.

The Borough has developed a Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ) document on Ordinance 2166 to assist those in understanding the ordinance.

Download a Copy of Ordinance 2166

Download a Copy of Ordinance 2169

Under the ordinance, businesses must post a notice at all public entries that face coverings/masks are required regardless of vaccination status.