State College extends mask mandate through May 2021

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The borough of State College has extended their masking mitigation order through May 31, according to a post made on their Twitter account.

The ongoing ordinance is to remain in place until at time or until current pandemic emergency declarations are rescinded.

Mask wearing is mandatory inside buildings and businesses and also whenever you’re within six feet of someone. The ordinance also prohibits more than ten people who aren’t from the same household from gathering inside any type of housing.

The borough’s hope is to achieve compliance from everyone; however, police and other enforcement officers have continued to issue $300 fines for those who do not comply with the guidelines.

Details about the ordinance were made available by the Penn State Law student members of the Student Bar Association Law and Equity Committee and can be found on the Borough’s website at www.statecollegepa.us/coronavirus.