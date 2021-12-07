State College extends mask mandate into 2022

Because of a delivery bottleneck for professional face masks during covid-19 pandemic a lot of people started to organize DIY production of face masks at home. (Getty)

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ) — State College Borough Council has passed an extension of the indoor mask ordinance through January at their meeting Monday evening.

The council passed ordinance 2170 Dec. 6 which will amend ordinance 2166 and extend the requirement that everyone inside of businesses and other facilities open to the public wears a face covering in line with the CDC guidance on masking in high transmission areas, regardless of vaccination status.

This extension will remain in place until January 31, 2022.

According to the CDC COVID-19 transmission dashboard, Centre County, along with the rest of Pennsylvania’s counties, is in the “High” level of transmission.

The Borough has developed a Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ) document on Ordinance 2166 to assist those in understanding the ordinance.

Download a Copy of Ordinance 2166

Download a Copy of Ordinance 2170

Under the ordinance, businesses must post a notice at all public entries that face coverings/masks are required regardless of vaccination status.

