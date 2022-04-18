CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A three-year pilot program to improve energy efficiency in the State College Borough’s affordable housing is presenting its findings at the Energy+ Housing Expo.

Posters line the walls of 3 Dots Downtown, showcasing renovation work done on 15 homes, plus, the energy-saving, and money-saving results it led to.

“Housing is too expensive everywhere. Housing costs in Centre County in 2021, the median house price was over $300,000,” said Anna Kochersperger, outreach and development coordinator for the State College Community Land Trust. “This is work that should be explored in houses everywhere.”

“Not only are we addressing our housing costs, we’re also addressing the disproportionate energy burden our low-income folks are facing,” said Sarah Klinetob Lowe, principal research investigator for the Engery+ program.

The research is a collaborative effort across State College, Centre County, and the commonwealth:

Housing Partners: State College Community Land Trust, The Home Foundation, the State College Borough, SEDA COG.

State College Community Land Trust, The Home Foundation, the State College Borough, SEDA COG. Project Funding Support: U.S. Department of Housing & Urban Development, Pennsylvania Department of Community & Economic Development, Centre County Planning & Community Development Office, PA Housing Finance Agency, West Penn Power Sustainable Energy Fund.

U.S. Department of Housing & Urban Development, Pennsylvania Department of Community & Economic Development, Centre County Planning & Community Development Office, PA Housing Finance Agency, West Penn Power Sustainable Energy Fund. Research, Outreach, Industry Partners: The Hamer Center for Community Design, Pennsylvania Housing Research Center, Envinity.

Community members are invited to view the display at 3 Dots Downtown, any time from noon to 5 p.m. on Tuesday, April 18 through Saturday, April 23.

“There’s lots of inspiration and ideas here,” said Klinetob Lowe. “What’s really exciting is it’s a way of acting local on this global climate issue.”

The Energy+ project is ongoing with plans for future expansion.

“Now that we sort of have the proof in the pudding, right, we can build this program,” said Kochersperger. “It can grow across the region or across the county, so people feel inspired to do the work to make their homes a little more energy efficient and save that dollar, but also maybe save the planet.”

On Wednesday, April 20, a free and open reception will be held at 3 Dots patio (137 E Beaver Ave, State College).