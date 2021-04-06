State College employees recognized with life-saving award certificate

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) — Six state college employees are getting recognition after putting their own lives at risk to save the life of another person.

You may recall a large house fire in State College in mid-march where five police officers and a public works employee arrived first on the scene after a woman was trapped inside and unable to get out on her own.

That’s when they entered the burning home to rescue her.

These employees are now receiving a life-saving award certificate for their heroic efforts.

“The actions of these employees reflect the highest degree of courage in the face of danger distinguishing their action and sacrifice as being above and beyond the call of duty,”

State College Borough Manager Tom Fontaine said.

While this was announced virtually, the presentation of the certificates will still occur in person at a later time.