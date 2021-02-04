State College continues tradition to become the ‘City of THON’

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ) — “City of THON” has a nice ring to it, doesn’t it? Well, the Borough of State College will hold the name leading up to the big THON event this year.

State College Mayor, Ronald Filippelli made the announcement during the Feb. 4, Borough council meeting. This will mark the 7th year that the borough has taken on the City of THON name, a tradition that started in 2015 by the former Mayor Elizabeth Goreham.

State College will become the City of THON on Friday, Feb.19 until Sunday Feb. 21, 2021