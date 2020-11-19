State College continues to issue fines for COVID-19 ordinance violations

This is Old Main on the Penn State University campus Friday, Nov 28, 2014 in State College, Pa. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar )

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Borough of State College provided an update Thursday regarding the number of citations issued for violating their temporary COVID-19 mask-wearing and gathering limit ordinance.

From Monday, November 9, to Sunday, November 15, there were 6 temporary emergency ordinance violations reported to the police department that resulted in the issuance or filing of 2 citations. Since enactment, there have been a total of 93 citations issued for violations. The fine for violating the ordinance is $300 plus court costs.

The Borough enacted the temporary emergency ordinance on August 17 with the hopes of achieving compliance from the public; however, police and other enforcement officers are continuing to issue citations for violations of the ordinance.

Further details about the ordinance can be found on the Borough’s website at ww.statecollegepa.us/coronavirus.