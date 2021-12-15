IRS: State College company owner failed to pay over a million in taxes

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ) — A State College man is in hot water with the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) after an investigation revealed that his medical billing company was liable for over a million dollars in unpaid federal income and payroll taxes.

44-year-old Scott Lykens, owner of Keystone Medical Management Solutions, Inc. (KMMS, Inc.) was criminally charged Wednesday after the IRS found that he withheld $1,044,796 in taxes from his employees’ paychecks from 2015 to 2019, according to the United States Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania.

Lykens reportedly failed to make deposits of the payroll taxes to the IRS and file Employer’s Quarterly Federal Income Tax Returns. This also included Social Security and Medicare taxes that KMMS, Inc. was required to pay the employer’s share on behalf of its employees.

Lykens could face up to five years in prison and a fine under federal law, according to U.S. Attorney John C. Gurganus. Assistant U.S. Attorney Geoffrey W. MacArthur is prosecuting the case.