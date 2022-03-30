STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ) — A long-time State College art store is moving locations.

Douglas Albert Gallery will have a new home this May, after more than 40 years of being located in Pat Daugherty Walkway.

The move was prompted when shop owner Douglas Albert was informed by the current building’s owners that they would not renew his lease.

The new location will open at 126 E. College Ave. This space was previously home to Sample Sale Clothing Store.

“That’s the Emerald City up on College Avenue. You know, it gets a lot more traffic,” Albert said. “I’ll be gaining a lot more exposure, and I’m looking forward to it. It’ll be a whole new experience for me”

The new location is approximately three times the size of the current store.

Albert will close the current shop’s doors on Saturday in advance of the moving process.