CENTRE COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – The State College Borough council approved an ordinance on Monday, August 15 that is meant to limit short-term rental licenses for Airbnb’s.

Public comments have been varied on the subject. Some have had bad experiences with renters in the past. They say that renters were noisy and disruptive to their community. The review has come following a series of noise complaints.

Others who own an Airbnb claim that the originally proposed deal of 60 days a year would infringe on their ability to make money off of their properties.

The council decided to ammend the proposal by increasing the limit to 120 days. State College Borough President Jesse Barlow says that he hopes the changes can help both sides.

“There have been a number of people in more than one neighborhood in the borough who have reached out to us about airbnb homes being disruptive so we felt there was a need to regulate them,” Barlow said.

The council expects the ordinance to go into effect sometime in September.