State College Borough seeking applicants for new board position

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ)– The Borough of State College is currently seeking applicants for the position of the Borough’s Director of Equity and Inclusion position after being approved by the State College Borough Council on Aug. 16.

Responsibilities of the position include reporting directly to the Borough Manager and oversee the Equity & Inclusion department, collaborating with all other Borough departments and is also responsible “for coordinating and guiding efforts to assess and expand equity and inclusion in the Borough of State College,” according to the press release.

An important part of the position is to create relationships with underrepresented persons and groups such as:

Black Indigenous People of Color.

Immigrant and refugees.

LGBTQ+.

Student communities.

The Director of Equity & Inclusion must show commitment to inclusion, diversity, equity and antiracism in both their work and personal values.

To learn more about the position requirements and additional information can be found on the State College Borough Self Services website.