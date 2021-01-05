State College Borough responds to federal lawsuit in police killing of Osaze Osagie

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The State College Borough filed an Answer Tuesday in response to a recent federal lawsuit filed by the family of an African American man who was fatally shot by police.

The incident occurred on March 20, 2019, when 29-year-old State College native, Osaze Osagie was shot by police attempting to serve a mental health warrant at the Marvin Gardens Apartments on the 1000 block of Old Boalsburg Road.

In a statement released by the borough, they expressed their sympathies for the family; however, they say they are disappointed by the suit stating that a thorough and fair investigation by the Centre County District Attorney’s Office found no wrongdoing by the officers involved.

The borough also references an investigation by the State Police and their Heritage Affairs Unit found that the unfortunate use of deadly force was necessary to protect the officers from an alleged knife attack by Osagie.

An autopsy conducted by the Coroner’s office at the time found that Osagie died from multiple gunshot wounds and ruled his death a homicide.

Stick with WTAJ as this story will be updated as more information becomes available.

THE LATEST FROM WTAJ: