State College Borough provides COVID-19 mask-wearing and gathering limit ordinance update

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Borough of State College provided an update Thursday regarding their temporary emergency ordinance that requires mask-wearing and limits on social gatherings.

On Monday, August 17, the Borough enacted the temporary ordinance in an effort to reduce the risk of transmission of the COVID-19 virus.

From Monday, October 5, to Sunday, October 11, there were 12 temporary emergency ordinance violations reported to the police department that resulted in the issuance or filing of 1 citation.

Since enactment, there have been a total of 70 citations issued for violations. Their hope is to achieve compliance from everyone; however, police and other enforcement officers will continue to issue citations for violations of the ordinance. The fine for violating the ordinance is $300 plus court costs.

Details about the ordinance were made available by the Penn State Law student members of the Student Bar Association Law and Equity Committee and can be found on the Borough’s website at www.statecollegepa.us/coronavirus.