State College borough planning for $4 million in repairs to parking garages over next two years

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ) — A report presented at Monday night’s Borough Council meeting stated that the four public parking garages will need $4 million in repairs of the next two years.

Improvements to the parking garages include fixing some of the ceiling cracks, repairing scald concrete, along with other minor upgrades that is a routine procedure for the borough.

Instead of improving individual parking garages every few years, Ed Holmes, the interim parking manager, and Tom Brown, the facilities manager for the Borough, talked with their consultants, and decided on attempting to improve the parking garages all together instead of one by one.

“A couple of years ago, we checked with our consulting engineers and they felt we could save some money by putting them all together,” Holmes said.

“The downside of that is that’s it’s a big number when the project happens.”

The project was set to be underway sooner but due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the project was delayed, because the engineering work took longer than expected to complete. This delay will split the project into two years.

However, Beaver and Pugh Street Garages have repairs that are not usual issues the borough deals with when making minor renovations to the garages.

“Beaver Garage, and I talked about this Monday evening, some of the facade, there’s a thin brick that is applied to the columns around the garage, and not 100 percent sure how it happened but somehow there’s moisture getting in behind the thin break and it’s causing it to de-laminate,” said Brown.

“It was determined that the think break on the columns needed to be removed.”

Pugh Street garage was tested for its strength on the roof of the garage, and according to Brown, the numbers were lower than they would have liked, and will require additional testing going forward.

At its March 15 meeting, the council will vote on whether to authorize borrowing to complete the project and award a contract for the design of the repairs designated for 2021.